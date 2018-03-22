MNRE fixes annual target to launch 65,180 biogas plants

[India] Mar 22 (ANI): Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has fixed an annual target of launching 65,180 biogas plants in current year under the National Biogas and Manure Management Programme (NBMMP), in order to promote clean cooking.

Under the NBMMP, about 49.6 lakh household size biogas plants have been installed since the inception of the National Biogas Programme in the country.

The National Biogas and Manure Management Programme (NBMMP) aims at setting up of family type biogas plants for providing biogas as clean cooking fuel and a source of lighting.

The slurry, produced from biogas plants as a by-product, is an organic bio-manure for enhancing crop yield and maintaining soil health. The biogas technology dissemination helps in reducing environmental degradation and prevents the emissions of Green House Gases (GHGs) such as Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Methane into the atmosphere. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), through the State Nodal Agencies/ Departments, spreads awareness about the programme (NBMMP) through advertisements in local Newspapers, display of posters in Panchayats Offices, Schools, Kisan Seva Kendra's, distribution of booklets on biogas during gatherings at exhibitions, Kisan Melas/Fairs etc. The MNRE has taken various steps to increase the production of biogas in the country including Tamil Nadu, which include introduction of new biogas plant designs under the NBMMP such as floating design Shakti Surabhi Model, Solid-State Deenbandhu design model of biogas plants. As per Census 2011, about 65.9 percent of households depend on solid biomass, including firewood, crop residue and cow dung as primary fuel for cooking in India. Moreover, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) implemented by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas aims to safeguard the health of women & children by providing them with clean cooking fuel through LPG. Under this scheme, 8 crore new LPG connections will be provided to women's belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families up to 2020. More than 3.45 crore connection have been given under PMUY since the launch of the Scheme. (ANI)