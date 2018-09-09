MNS extends support to Bharat Bandh, BJD takes middle ground

[India], Sep 09 (ANI): The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) extended their support to the Bharat Bandh called by Congress and other opposition parties tomorrow over fuel price hike.

Speaking to ANI, President of the Congress Party in Karnataka, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said that the Janata Dal (United), the Communist Party of India, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are also supporting the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress.

"More than 30 associations of taxi drivers, cab drivers and auto drivers are also supporting the bandh, they have come out publically saying that all of them are in support of the Bandh because it is a people's issues."

Accusing the Prime Minister of being insensitive to the issues affecting people, he said, "We have a prime minister who does not listen to the people and his attitude is anti-people. He behaves like a dictator, no elected Prime Minister in the world, who believes in democracy, would have ever behaved like the way Prime Minister Modi is behaving,"

Raking up the issue of demonetisation, he added, "This is the only Prime Minister who thinks he can do whatever he wants. How did he announce demonetisation? Did he ask anybody? I demand that the Prime Minister should immediately reduce the taxes or central excise. "

Emphasing the need for the bandh, he said, "How do we make the government listen, the only way is to show anger. This is the way which will create pressure on this government."

Meanwhile, CPI leader D Raja said the nationwide shutdown was called for in order to ensure action from the government's side.

"Parties in opposition have given a nationwide bandh call and there will be a convergence of protest across the country on the same issue of hike in fuel price and the increase in prices of other commodities. People are suffering but the Bharatiya Janata Party is insensitive and the Prime Minister has also not spoken once on the issue. That's why the bandh has been called," he added.

However, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has refrained from extending support to the bandh.

"The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been fighting against the price rise of petrol and diesel in the country and it is not for the first time that the country has seen such hike in fuel price. We are neither supporting nor opposing the Bharat Bandh" said Sasmit Patra, BJD spokesperson.

On September 6, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot had called for a nationwide strike against the Narendra Modi-led government over the constant rise in fuel prices and depreciation of Indian Rupee against the US Dollar.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), among others, have extended support to the nationwide shutdown. (ANI)