MNS members sent to judicial custody for vandalising Congress office

[India] December 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande and seven other party workers have been sent to judicial custody till December 18 for vandalising the Congress party office.

The MNS worker were arrested for vandalising the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee office near Azad Maidan on Friday morning.

The MNS supporters smashed barged into the office and smashed the windows.

The MNS leader and others were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Amendment Act. (ANI)