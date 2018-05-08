MNS worker halt Bullet train work

[India], May 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Monday stalled a land survey that here for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project on Monday .

According to reports, the MNS workers disrupted the process several times in the day following which led to its suspension.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had always been against the multi-billion dollar project and had been very vocal about it.

Thackeray during his rallies had even appealed the farmers along the route to not allow the Railways to acquire their lands.

The 500-km railway will link Mumbai and Ahmedabad in Western India, with services planned to commence in 2023. This train is based on Japanese high-speed technology called Shinkansen, known for its safety and comfort. India has pledged to build high-speed railways, focused on the four major cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. (ANI)