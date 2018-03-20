MNS workers arrested for vandalising Gujarati signboards

[India], Mar. 19 (ANI): The Kandivali Police on Monday arrested four members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for vandalising Gujarati signboards at a shop in Kandivali on Monday.

The arrest came after a case was registered against nine to ten members of the MNS in the connection.

The signboards were vandalised days after party chief Raj Thackeray in his speech said that, 'Vasai feels like Gujarat these days'.

Addressing the party workers at a rally at Shivaji Park on Saturday, Thackeray called for a "Modi-mukt Bharat" by 2019. (ANI)