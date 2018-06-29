MNS workers thrash Pune theatre manager over high food prices

[India], June 29 (ANI): A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker on Friday admitted to attacking a Pune movie theatre manager while protesting against high prices of food items in the theatre.

"Popcorn worth Rs 5 is being sold at Rs 250. Bombay High Court has already said a reduction in price is needed. We told the manager to read news reports but he said doesn't know how to read Marathi. Then we dealt with him MNS style," said Kishor Shinde, an MNS worker, to ANI.

A video has surfaced wherein the MNS workers could be seen hitting the manager and calling his names at the theatre on Thursday.

MNS workers are known for their involvement in such incidents. On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had asked the state to impose regulations on the extremely high prices of food items at multiplexes and movie theatres. (ANI)