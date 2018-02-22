Mob beats man to death in suspicion of molesting child

[India] February 22 (ANI): A man died after he was beaten up by the mob in suspicion of being a child molester.

The incident took place on February 3, wherein later he was admitted in a hospital for treatment. Mohammad Faisal was declared dead on February 21.

According to reports, Faisal's neighbour Aslam Ansari's three-year-old daughter had gone out with the former at about 11 am on February 3.

Later Ansari was informed that Faisal had left his daughter somewhere.

Ansari reached the spot and found his daughter, but while returning back he saw a mob beating Faisal.

Faisal was tied to an electricity pole, and people around him were hitting him. People were heard saying that he was a child lifter and should be killed. He was later rushed to the hospital. The police later arrested two people in connection with the crime. Ansari informed the police that Faizal was mentally challenged. Meanwhile, Faizal's family blamed the hospital administration for discharging him despite of his critical condition. An investigation is underway. (ANI)