[India], Jun 11 (ANI): Two people were allegedly beaten to death here by a mob on the suspicion that they were thieves.

The attack also seriously injured six others.

Reportedly, a mob of villagers attacked eight men with wooden and metal rods after nabbing them from near a farm in the village.

The incident took place in Chandgaon village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Friday.

The police have booked over 300 people. (ANI)