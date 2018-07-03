Mob lynching beyond law and order problem: SC

[India], July 3 (ANI): Terming cow vigilantism as `unacceptable' the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the state governments to prevent such incidents. It also stated that mob lynching is 'beyond law and order problem'.

The three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said: "Nobody can take law into their own hands. It is the obligation of the states to see these incidents are prevented."

Misra also warned against linking mob violence to religion or caste.

"It (mob lynching) is beyond law and order problem. It is a crime. It is not confined to any motive," Misra said suggesting that it is not only cow vigilantism but also child lifting rumour among others. During the course of hearing on a contempt petition filed by Tushar Gandhi seeking action on cow vigilantism, the central government shifted its blame on the state governments. In its response filed before the bench, the Centre submitted that cow vigilantism is a law and order problem and the Apex Court may deal with the state government if they are not following its order. The SC has reserved its verdict with regard to fixing responsibility on cow vigilantism and compensation to the victims. Appearing for Tushar Gandhi, senior advocate Indira Jaisingh argued for a national policy to prevent violence in the name of cow protection and fix compensation for the victims and their families. The apex court had in September last year, directed all the state governments and union territories to take active steps to put a full stop to the violence in the name of cow protection and asked them to designate special officers who would keep a strong vigil on the 'vigilante groups'. The Court had also sought for compliance report from state. (ANI)