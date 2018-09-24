Mob lynching: SC asks states, UT to file replies in 2 weeks

[India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked eight states and one union territory (UT) to file their replies within two weeks in connection with its directives to contain mob lynching incidents.

The apex court has sought replies from those states and UT which have reportedly not complied with its earlier order on the issue.

On September 7, the top court had granted one week's time to all states to implement its previous order which laid down guidelines for the central and state governments to prevent incidents of mob lynching.

On July 17, the court had urged Parliament to consider a new law to prevent such incidents. It had also issued a slew of guidelines to the central and state governments asking to provide preventive, remedial and punitive measures to deal with such offences. The court had directed all governments in various states and UTs to highlight on their websites, the steps or actions taken to "deter individuals from taking the law into their hands". As per Ministry of Home Affairs statistics, 45 persons were killed in 40 cases of mob lynching across nine states between 2014 and March 3 this year. (ANI)