Mobile company moves court after FRRO issues Leave India notices to 60 Chinese experts

[India], Dec 20 (ANI) In a fresh turn of events, a Maharashtra based mobile phone manufacturing firm on Wednesday knocked the doors of the Bombay High Court challenging the validity of 'Leave India' notices issued to 60 Chinese experts visiting its plants in Silvassa and Daman.

According to media reports, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) had rolled out the notification on December 15 for an alleged breach of business visa conditions following a plant inspection earlier this month.

In its plea, Pacific Cyber Technology Private Limited has stated that the notices served by the FRRO are not drastic but unjustifiable and arbitrary. The petitioner also believes that the FRRO action violates its right to equality and trade as such visits by foreign experts for technical guidance have been an essential industry norm for the past couple of years. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)