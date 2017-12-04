Moderate rain expected in TN in next 24 hours: MET

[India], Dec 3 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday informed that moderate rain is expected at a few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 24 hours.

"Fishermen are asked not to venture into deep sea of north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra coast till December 25 as the cyclone is expected to move towards the region," said MET Department Head S Balachandran.

He added that in the next three to four days it will move "strongly."

"Rainfall will occur in north part and south Tamil Nadu. Thirteen stations recorded heavy rain fall in 24-hours," the MET head said in a press conference here.

However yesterday, IMD said that the cyclonic storm 'Ockhi' is likely to weaken gradually from Sunday. "The very severe cyclonic storm 'Ockhi' over Lakshadweep area and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea further moved northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of December 2, 2017 over southeast Arabian Sea near Latitude 11.1º N and Longitude 69.7º E, about 330 km west of Amini Divi. The system is very likely to weaken gradually from today the December 3, 2017 morning," said IMD. The deadly cyclone, which had claimed many lives, lashed the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday with torrential rainfall and gusty winds. Both the states had declared compensation to the families of those who died in the storm. On Saturday, several stranded fishermen were rescued during the massive search operations carried out by INS ships, while today the coast guards in different locations continued their efforts to rescue fishermen stranded at sea. Defence Minister N Sitharaman, on Friday, had confirmed that six warships and two coast guard ships were deployed along with additional air effort. The deadly storm had killed seven people in neighbouring Sri Lanka and affected the lives of nearly 20,000 people. (ANI)