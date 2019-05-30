Modi 2.0: Full list of Union Ministers

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, May 30, 2019 22:25 hrs
New Delhi: Narendra Modi was sworn in as the 16th Prime Minister of India, on Thursday, with a 57-member council of ministers kick-starting the Modi government's second term in office. PM Modi's cabinet has several first-time ministers. The following is the list of cabinet ministers who took oath on Thursday.

Cabinet Ministers

  • Amit Shah (first time)
  • Arjun Munda
  • Arvind Ganpat Sawant
  • Dharmendra Pradhan
  • D V Sadananda Gowda
  • Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  • Giriraj Singh
  • Harsh Vardhan
  • Harsimrat Kaur Badal
  • Mahendra Nath Pandey
  • Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
  • Narendra Singh Tomar
  • Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Nitin Jairam Gadkari
  • Piyush Goyal
  • Prakash Keshav Javadekar
  • Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi (first time)
  • Rajnath Singh
  • Ram Vilas Paswan
  • Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (first time)
  • Ravi Shankar Prasad
  • Smriti Zubin Irani
  • Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
  • Thawar Chand Gehlot

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

  • Hardeep Singh Puri
  • Jitendra Singh
  • Kiren Rijiju
  • Prahlad Singh Patel
  • Raj Kumar Singh
  • Rao Inderjit Singh
  • Santosh Kumar Gangwar
  • Shripad Yesso Naik

Ministers of State

  • Anurag Singh Thakur
  • Arjun Ram Meghwal
  • Ashwini Kumar Choubey
  • Babul Supriyo
  • Deboshree Chowdhury
  • Dhotre Sanjay Shyamrao
  • Faggan Singh Kulaste
  • G. Kishan Reddy
  • Kailash Choudhary (first time)
  • Krishan Pal Gurjar
  • Mansukh L. Mandaviya
  • Nityanand Rai
  • Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala
  • Pratap Chandra Sarangi
  • Ramdas Athawale
  • Rameswar Teli (first time)
  • Rattan Lal Kataria (first time)
  • Renuka Singh
  • Raosaheb Dadarao Danve
  • Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
  • Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
  • Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi (first time)
  • Som Parkash (first time)
  • V K Singh
  • V Muraleedharan

