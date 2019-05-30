Modi 2.0: Full list of Union Ministers

New Delhi: Narendra Modi was sworn in as the 16th Prime Minister of India, on Thursday, with a 57-member council of ministers kick-starting the Modi government's second term in office. PM Modi's cabinet has several first-time ministers. The following is the list of cabinet ministers who took oath on Thursday.

Cabinet Ministers

Amit Shah (first time)

Arjun Munda

Arvind Ganpat Sawant

Dharmendra Pradhan

D V Sadananda Gowda

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Giriraj Singh

Harsh Vardhan

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Narendra Singh Tomar

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Piyush Goyal

Prakash Keshav Javadekar

Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi (first time)

Rajnath Singh

Ram Vilas Paswan

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (first time)

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Smriti Zubin Irani

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Thawar Chand Gehlot

Ministers of State (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri

Jitendra Singh

Kiren Rijiju

Prahlad Singh Patel

Raj Kumar Singh

Rao Inderjit Singh

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Shripad Yesso Naik Ministers of State Anurag Singh Thakur

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Babul Supriyo

Deboshree Chowdhury

Dhotre Sanjay Shyamrao

Faggan Singh Kulaste

G. Kishan Reddy

Kailash Choudhary (first time)

Krishan Pal Gurjar

Mansukh L. Mandaviya

Nityanand Rai

Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Ramdas Athawale

Rameswar Teli (first time)

Rattan Lal Kataria (first time)

Renuka Singh

Raosaheb Dadarao Danve

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi (first time)

Som Parkash (first time)

V K Singh

V Muraleedharan Earlier this evening, PM Modi had tweeted: Honoured to serve India! Watch the oath taking ceremony. https://t.co/GW6u0AfmTl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019