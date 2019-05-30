Modi 2.0: Full list of Union Ministers

New Delhi: Narendra Modi was sworn in as the 16th Prime Minister of India, on Thursday, with a 57-member council of ministers kick-starting the Modi government's second term in office. PM Modi's cabinet has several first-time ministers. The following is the list of cabinet ministers who took oath on Thursday.
Cabinet Ministers
- Amit Shah (first time)
- Arjun Munda
- Arvind Ganpat Sawant
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- D V Sadananda Gowda
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
- Giriraj Singh
- Harsh Vardhan
- Harsimrat Kaur Badal
- Mahendra Nath Pandey
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
- Narendra Singh Tomar
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari
- Piyush Goyal
- Prakash Keshav Javadekar
- Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi (first time)
- Rajnath Singh
- Ram Vilas Paswan
- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (first time)
- Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Smriti Zubin Irani
- Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
- Thawar Chand Gehlot
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Jitendra Singh
- Kiren Rijiju
- Prahlad Singh Patel
- Raj Kumar Singh
- Rao Inderjit Singh
- Santosh Kumar Gangwar
- Shripad Yesso Naik
Ministers of State
- Anurag Singh Thakur
- Arjun Ram Meghwal
- Ashwini Kumar Choubey
- Babul Supriyo
- Deboshree Chowdhury
- Dhotre Sanjay Shyamrao
- Faggan Singh Kulaste
- G. Kishan Reddy
- Kailash Choudhary (first time)
- Krishan Pal Gurjar
- Mansukh L. Mandaviya
- Nityanand Rai
- Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala
- Pratap Chandra Sarangi
- Ramdas Athawale
- Rameswar Teli (first time)
- Rattan Lal Kataria (first time)
- Renuka Singh
- Raosaheb Dadarao Danve
- Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
- Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
- Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi (first time)
- Som Parkash (first time)
- V K Singh
- V Muraleedharan
Earlier this evening, PM Modi had tweeted:
Honoured to serve India! Watch the oath taking ceremony. https://t.co/GW6u0AfmTl— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019