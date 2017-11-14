Modi a magician who has been tricking people: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

Patan (Gujarat): Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like a "jadugar" or magician who has been "performing tricks" on the people of Gujarat and the country, as he visited Patidar strongholds in north Gujarat that saw huge crowds greet and listen to him.





The All India Congress Committee (AICC) Vice President is on the last and fourth leg of his three-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat.





Earlier, talking to the media he said just like magicians perform tricks which are mere tricks and not real, similarly Prime Minister Modi has been perfoming tricks in Gujarat on the people.



On Monday, he began his tour of north Gujarat by visiting the Veer Meghmaya temple and had 'darshan' there. After that, he interacted with Dalit leaders of Patan. The Gandhi scion continued his attacks on Prime Minister Modi and lambasted the central government on various fronts like demonetization, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), unemployment and corruption.

He was warmly greeted by villagers on his visit to Kungher village in Patan district. He even mingled with the local children and offered them sweets. Later, he visited the native village of a BJP cabinet Minister in Gujarat, Dilip Thakore, in Harij. People turned up in huge numbers to greet the Congress leader, who broke the security barricades to meet them.

In Harij, he also became part of a magician's performance. Gandhi remarked, "Jadugars (magicians) have been earning money through tricks and Modiji too has been doing the same in 22 years."

While interacting with the denotified tribes and their leaders, Gandhi said that the Congress will prepare their poll manifesto after consulting the Gujarati people. "Unlike others who just make people listen to their 'Mann ki Baat', the Congress will listen to other's 'Mann ki Baat'" reiterated Gandhi.

At a public meeting in Varana in Patan, Gandhi said, "In Gujarat, there are five to 10 industrialists who are not agitating, whereas all others are doing 'andolan' (agitations)." Before his public address, he visited the temple of Goddess Khodiyar in Varana. He also offered a 'Chundadi' and 'Prasad' to the deity.

