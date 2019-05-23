Modi axes 'Chowkidar' prefix

New Delhi: Narendra Modi removes the 'Chowkidar' prefix from his Twitter handle. Expect all his party leaders and to follow suit.

This is the explanation: "Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level.

Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India's progress.

The word 'Chowkidar' goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!"

Steller performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP with another large parliamentary majority will see continuity of macroeconomic policy in the next five years but the key economic challenge now is to continue reforms, brokerages and economists said Thursday.

The BJP still does not have a majority in Upper House of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha, and this will pose hurdles to the party's legislative reform agenda, IHS Markit said in a note on election verdict. Despite challenges, the economic outlook looks positive for the second term of the Modi-led BJP government, with GDP growth forecast to average around 7 per cent per year over the 2019-2023 period.