MODI begins: PM inaugurates India's longest bridge in across Brahmaputra

Dibrugarh: Assam CM Sarbanand Sonwal welcomed PM Modi in Dibrugarh on Friday where the PM inaugurated the Dhola-Sadiya bridge in the Tinsukia district of the state. At 9.15 kilometres in length, the DholaSadiya Bridge will be the longest bridge in India. It spans the Lohit River and connects the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Modi kick started the 5-day MODI (Making of Developed India) fest from the north-eastern frontier state Assam to mark the completion of the NDA government's third anniversary.

Assam has been been enveloped with a massive security cover in view of the PM's visit. Intensive security checks are being done across the state including Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Guwahati which have been put on high alert. A three-layered security cover has been put at all places the PM will be visiting. Anti-terror units have been deployed at various places. People have been advised not to bring any objectionable items and carry proper identity cards.