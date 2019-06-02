Modi, BJP leaders pay tribute to Savarkar on his 136th birth anniversary

[India], May 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to the Indian independence activist and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy Veer Damodar Savarkar on his 136th birth anniversary.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Modi said, "We bow to Veer Savarkar on his Jayanti. Veer Savarkar epitomises courage, patriotism and unflinching commitment to a strong India. He inspired many people to devote themselves towards the nation building."

He also posted a long video of him describing the personality of Savarkar, with visuals of him bowing before the Hindutva ideologue. This is the first time that Narendra Modi being the Prime Minister has made and posted such a video.

Apart from Modi, other BJP leaders including L K Advani and Sumitra Mahajan paid tribute to Savarkar. Both these leaders paid floral tribute to the Indian independence activist at the Parliament earlier in the day. (ANI)