Modi coins new slogan - sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas

[India], May 25 (ANI): Soon after he was elected the leader of BJP parliamentary party on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined a new slogan -- "sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas (together with all, development for all, the trust of all)".

"Today I appeal to all that we have to break that deceit on minorities. We have to gain their trust. We have to move shoulder to shoulder without discriminating on the basis of caste, sect and religion. We are for 130 crore people. These should be our priorities and responsibility. 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas aur ab Sabka Vishwas (Everyone's support, everyone's development and now everyone's trust). This is our mantra. I will leave no stone unturned and I will work for all citizens of India," he said during his address to BJP MPs in the central hall of parliament.

He reemphasised the slogan while talking to reporters outside Rashtrapati Bhavan after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind. "'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' is a mantra that shows the path to development for every region of India. I once again thank the people of the nation and assure them that the new government will leave no stones unturned to fulfill your dreams and expectations," he said. During the first five years of its term, the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed to be working on the motto of "sabka sath, sabka vikas." (ANI)