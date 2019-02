Seoul, Feb 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the 14th Seoul Peace Prize at a function here on Friday.

The Prime Minister dedicated the prize to India's 130 million citizens and the country's rich culture of peace and harmony.

"The Seoul Peace Prize is dedicated to the people of India and our country's culture of peace and harmony," Modi tweeted after receiving the award.

The award was announced by the Seoul Peace Prize Foundation in October 2018.

--IANS

aks/rtp/ksk