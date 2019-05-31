Modi congratulates his council of ministers

[India], May 30 (ANI): Narendra Modi who took oath as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term on Thursday congratulated his Council of Ministers who were sworn-in with him at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi congratulated and praised the parliamentarians who took the oath. His tweet read: "Congratulations to all those who took oath today. This team is a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience. It has people who have excelled as Parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers. Together, we will work for India's progress."

PM Modi also shared on the micro-blogging site, the pictures of the swearing-in ceremony. He tweeted: "Here are some more pictures from the swearing-in ceremony. Grateful for everyone's blessings. The occasion was made even more special by the participation of esteemed world leaders. I thank them for being a part of today's programme." Narendra Modi, who got a massive mandate in the elections, took oath today as Prime Minister again for a second consecutive term inducting confidant and BJP President Amit Shah into his Cabinet along with the surprise inclusion of former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, while retaining most of his earlier Cabinet ministers and dropping seniors like Suresh Prabhu, Maneka Gandhi and Radha Mohan Singh. Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sadanand Gowda and Smriti Irani were among the Cabinet ministers who took oath along with representatives of BJP allies--Ram Vilas Paswan (LJSP), Harsimrat Kaur (Akali Dal), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) and Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A) who will be a Minister of State. (ANI)