  4. Modi congratulates Kohli for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

Last Updated: Wed, Sep 26, 2018 14:09 hrs
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and others for being conferred with the National Sports Awards.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister congratulated all the athletes and coaches who have been conferred with the awards and stated that this is the result of years of hard work, dedication and excellence in the field.

Kohli and Mirabai Chanu received the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting award of the country, by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Apart from a medal and a citation, both the awardees received a cash prize of 7.5 lakh rupees.

By bagging the honour, Kohli also became the third Indian cricketer, after Sachin Tendulkar (1997) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2007), to receive the prestigious award.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, athlete Hima Das, Jinson Jhonson, shuttler Nelakurthi Sikki Reddy, boxer Satish Kumar, golfer Subhankar Sharma, shooters Rahi Sarnobat, Ankur Mittal, Shreyasi Singh,table tennis players Manika Batra, G Sathiyan, wrestler Sumit, Wushu player Pooja Kadian, para-athlete Ankur Dhama, para-badminton player Manoj Sarkar and hockey players Manpreet Singh, Savita and polo player Col. Ravi Rathore got the Arjuna Awards.

The President also presented the Dronacharya awards to eight coaches. They are Subedar Chenanda Achaiah Kuttappa for boxing, Vijay Sharma for weightlifting, A. Srinivasa Rao for table tennis, Sukhdev Singh Pannu for athletics, Clarence Lobo for hockey, Tarak Sinha for cricket, Jiwan Kumar Sharma for judo and V.R. Beedu for athletics.

Meanwhile, Dhyan Chand Award was awarded to four persons. They are Satyadev Prasad for archery, Bharat Kumar Chetri for hockey, Bobby Aloysius for athletics and Chougale Dadu Dattatray for wrestling.

Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand Awardees received statuettes, certificates and a cash prize of five lakh rupees each.

