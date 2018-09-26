Modi congratulates Kohli for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

I congratulate all the athletes and coaches who have been conferred the National Sports Awards. These awards are the result of years of hardwork, dedication and excellence on the field. India is phenomenally proud of our sportspersons!

Dear @imVkohli, congratulations on being conferred the Khel Ratna. As a batsman and Captain, you have brought immense joy for the nation. Your popularity among young India is also tremendous. Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2018

Ms. S. Mirabai Chanu has been distinguishing herself in many sports tournaments, both in India and across the world. Thanks to her skills and dedication, this talented weightlifter is an inspiration for all sports lovers. Congratulations to her on being conferred the Khel Ratna. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2018

Kohli and Mirabai Chanu received the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting award of the country, by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Apart from a medal and a citation, both the awardees received a cash prize of 7.5 lakh rupees.

By bagging the honour, Kohli also became the third Indian cricketer, after Sachin Tendulkar (1997) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2007), to receive the prestigious award.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, athlete Hima Das, Jinson Jhonson, shuttler Nelakurthi Sikki Reddy, boxer Satish Kumar, golfer Subhankar Sharma, shooters Rahi Sarnobat, Ankur Mittal, Shreyasi Singh,table tennis players Manika Batra, G Sathiyan, wrestler Sumit, Wushu player Pooja Kadian, para-athlete Ankur Dhama, para-badminton player Manoj Sarkar and hockey players Manpreet Singh, Savita and polo player Col. Ravi Rathore got the Arjuna Awards.

The President also presented the Dronacharya awards to eight coaches. They are Subedar Chenanda Achaiah Kuttappa for boxing, Vijay Sharma for weightlifting, A. Srinivasa Rao for table tennis, Sukhdev Singh Pannu for athletics, Clarence Lobo for hockey, Tarak Sinha for cricket, Jiwan Kumar Sharma for judo and V.R. Beedu for athletics.

Meanwhile, Dhyan Chand Award was awarded to four persons. They are Satyadev Prasad for archery, Bharat Kumar Chetri for hockey, Bobby Aloysius for athletics and Chougale Dadu Dattatray for wrestling.

Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand Awardees received statuettes, certificates and a cash prize of five lakh rupees each.