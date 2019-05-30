Modi congratulates new Andhra CM, assures full cooperation from Centre

[India], May 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on being sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

Taking to Twitter, Modi assured Reddy full cooperation from the Centre and expressed hopes of working together for taking Andhra Pradesh to new heights.

"Congratulations to @ysjagan on taking oath as Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister. I assure full cooperation from the Centre. We will work together to take Andhra Pradesh to new heights," Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes to Reddy, his new team of ministers and to the people of the state. "Congratulations to Jagan Reddyji on being sworn in as the CM of Andhra Pradesh. My best wishes to him, his new team of ministers and to all the people of the state," Gandhi tweeted. Reddy on Thursday took oath as the second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation. Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 46-year-old at Vijayawada's Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. The YSRCP got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state. The party won 151 seats, whereas TDP's strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23. In the Lok Sabha, YSRCP bagged 22 seats out of the state's 25 with the rest three going to the TDP. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao and DMK president MK Stalin were present at the swearing-in ceremony. (ANI)