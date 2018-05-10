Modi creating disaster in foreign policy: Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre was committing "fundamental blunders" and creating a disaster in the name of foreign policy with Russia strategically leaning more towards Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference two days ahead of the voting in Karnataka, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy decisions were dangerous for this country, particularly in the wake of the presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan.

"Let me tell you, in my view... China is a competitive power, China is also a rising power. We are in an environment where we have to manage our foreign policy with extreme care. Fundamental blunders are being made, fundamental blunders," Gandhi told reporters.

Citing a video showing Chinese troops marching during the Pakistan Day military parade, Gandhi asked the Modi government if they knew "what does that tell you". "I see a complete change in the position of Russia with regard to India. I see the Russians supplying Pakistan with weapons which they have never done before," he said. "So there is a disaster that has been created in the foreign policy. And it is dangerous for this country.