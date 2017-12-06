Modi emerges as the 'most tweeted about leader' after Trump

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the "most tweeted about world leader" after US president Donald Trump in 2017, micro-blogging site Twitter said on Wednesday.

Twitter said Trump with 44.1 million followers and Modi with 37.5 million followers are respectively the first and second "most tweeted about world leaders" for the year 2017.

Other world leaders to figure in the top 10 list are Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Emmanuel Macron from France, Enrique Pena Nieto from Mexico, Mauricip Macri of Argentina, Britain's Theresa May, Columbia's Juan Manuel Santos and Akun resmi Joko Widodo of Indonesia.

Two postings of former US president Barack Obama were among the top three most-liked tweets of 2017. Obama's tweet "No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion..." was the second-most re-tweeted tweets of the year.