Modi Government has mismanaged Jammu and Kashmir: Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday said that the current state of economy shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government failed to fulfil promises it made.

Singh also touched on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, "Modi Government has mismanaged Jammu and Kashmir like never before. The two wings of the government there is working against each other, the atmosphere is deteriorating day in and day out that is obvious from the fact that our borders are insecure, be it cross-border terrorism or internal terrorism."





"The BJP government has messed up the economy. When Modi ji was campaigning, he made lots of tall promises, those promises have not been fulfilled. He said that BJP- if it comes to power- will provide two crore jobs, we have not seen even two lakhs of jobs," Singh said on the final day of the two-day Congress Plenary Session.





"The ill thought and ill-considered legislation in regard to demonetisation, and the legislation on GST hastily put forward have destroyed many jobs," he added.





The senior Congress leader further said that the promises being made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run up to the 2019 general elections, were infeasible under the economic conditions.





"Modi ji himself said we will double farmers' income in six years' time. Now if you have to double farmers' income in six years' time, you need a growth rate of 12 per cent per annum as the minimum and that is unthinkable. Therefore it is one of those statements, which is merely a 'jumla' like statement, which is not likely to be achieved," Singh said.





The 84th Congress Plenary Session is being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, here.