Modi government will let sacrifice of 40 CRPF personnel go wasted, says Shah

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government will not let the sacrifice of 40 CRPF personnel go in vain and a befitting reply would be given by the Army to the perpetrators of the dastardly terror act.

Addressing a public gathering here, Shah said: "The entire nation is standing in support with the families of CRPF brave-hearts like a rock. The Modi government will not let this sacrifice be wasted. An appropriate answer would be given by our Army for the sacrifices of our martyrs."

The CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in a terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan based terror outfit-Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. A day after the attack, the Centre announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status granted to Pakistan. As many as 48 countries have extended support to India, condemning the dastardly act. (ANI)