Modi govt announces 10 per cent quota for economically backward in general category

New Delhi: In a landmark move just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government decided a ten per cent reservation in jobs for those belonging to the economically deprived sections of the general category.

The government plans to amend the Constitution to introduce the change. The amendment will breach the 50 per cent cap on reservations and increase it to 60 per cent.

Those whose family income is below Rs 8 lakhs per annum and belong to the upper castes will be eligible for the reservation, the reports said.

The move is being seen as a step to consolidate the upper caste votes just ahead of the general elections.