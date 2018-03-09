Modi Govt compromising national security: Congress

[India] March 9 (ANI): The Congress Party on Friday charged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was jeopardising the national security by cancelling the United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) Rafale aircraft deal.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Modi government cancelled tender floated by the UPA government to buy 126 Rafale jets.

"Tender floated by the UPA government was for 126 Rafale jets. That deal has been cancelled. What are we going to purchase now? Only 36 jets. Who is going to compensate for these 90 pieces of jets? Does that mean the current government has compromised with national security?" asked Azad.

Questioning the intent and motive of the Modi government, the Congress leader also said that the NDA government was paying more money to buy the jets than Qatar and Egypt. "The very purpose of signing an Inter-Governmental Agreement with France was defeated because India is paying more price for the jets than Egypt and Qatar," said Azad. He said that on December 12, 2012; during the UPA regime, the bid of a Rafael jet was Rs 526.1 crore but the Modi government is purchasing per Rafael jet at the price of Rs 1670.70 crore. "Why was prior approval of Cabinet Committee on Security not taken before announcing the purchase of 26 aircraft on April 10, 2015?" questioned Azad. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been leveling allegations the government over the Rafael deal. (ANI)