Modi govt couldn't properly manage demonetisation: Andhra CM

[India], Sept 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that they "could not properly manage demonitisation."

Naidu said that Prime Minister Modi is not an eligible person to speak about "sincerity, truthfulness and discipline".

"What demonetisation achieved? We are seeing the condition of banks today. Big notes should be abolished. What is the need for having Rs 2000 note? We oppose introducing it. Modi government could not properly manage demonetisation. Soon dollar value may reach Rs 100. I have no problem if digital currency comes fully into existence. There needs to be proper balancing between digital and physical currency," Naidu said at a press conference.

While talking about the Prime Minister, Naidu said, "Modi is not disciplined, it is inability. Even today, cash shortage is prevailing in ATMs. Nation's growth rate came down after NDA came into power. If Centre is disciplined, why corruption is taking place? Why banks are getting insolvent? Modi is not eligible to speak about sincerity, truthfulness and discipline."

Naidu's statement comes days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its annual report for the year 2017-18 stated that 99.3 per cent of the demonetised currency notes were back to the banking system.

According to the report, the total value of Specified Bank Notes (SBNs) in circulation as on November 08, 2016, post verification and reconciliation, was Rs 15,417.93 lakh crore, out of which currency worth Rs 15,310.73 lakh crore has returned.

Naidu also stated that the growing GDP of India is a result of "basic strength" of people and "not due to NDA's achievements."

"In fact, this much economy growth can be seen during anybody's governance in India," he said.

Talking about his government in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said, "In the past four years we tried to increase the earthen water table. Our efforts are tuning fruitful. This year almost 2000 TMC of Godavari water flew into the sea. Projects on Krishna river - Srirsailam and Nagarjuna Sagar - are fully filled up. 12 projects are ready for inauguration in September. We will inaugurate three projects in October and one in November. As of now we have spent Rs 58,024 crore for irrigation projects, mostly in Rayalaseema and North Coastal regions."

Despite less rainfall in the state this year, there is no dearth of water, Naidu claimed.

"We have been planning to give water for irrigation, drinking as well as industrial needs. We want to give water for 1 crore acres of agriculture field and 1 crore acres for horticulture. We are working on increasing micro irrigation so that arable land becomes doubled. Also, we are working on Polavaram project at fast pace. By April or May next year, we will finish off phase one. The centre is yet to reimburse Rs 2736 crore. The Centre has to approve the DPR for phase 2 of Polavaram. Total cost is Rs 58000 crore. Most of it goes to land acquisition and R&R," Naidu said.

"Polavaram is lifeline for Andhra Pradesh. We want to complete the phase one by April/May 2019. Completing Polavaram is my life time ambition. We are using technology to the utmost level, to complete the projects effectively. (Rivals) tried to cause troubles many of the projects. But we patiently faced them, tried to convince the people. During Vajpayee regime, I suggested him on river interlinking. It did not materialise till date. We are successful in Andhra Pradesh in interlinking Krishna and Godavari," he added. (ANI)