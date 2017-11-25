Modi Govt deferred winter session for Gujarat elections: Rahul Gandhi

[India] Nov. 25 (ANI): Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over winter session of the Parliament.

The Gandhi scion said, "Generally, every year Parliament session is held in November and the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha sit for one month to discuss issues. But, this year the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will convene after Gujarat elections."

The Modi government on Friday recommended that the winter session of Parliament be held from December 15 to January 5, with 14 sittings of both Houses during the 21-day session.The Congress has been targeting the government for deferring the winters session for the sake of Gujarat Assembly elections.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday launched scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi over the winter session. Addressing the Congress Working Committee meeting, Gandhi said, "Modi government in arrogance has cast dark shadow on India's Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging Winter Session on flimsy grounds. The government is mistaken if it thinks by locking temple of democracy; it'll escape constitutional accountability ahead of elections." Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at the Prime Minister and state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani over 'Gujarat model' and termed it as 'Narendra Modi marketing model'. The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, 2017 is scheduled to be held on December 9, 2017 and December 14, 2017. The Congress is eyeing to dethrone the BJP led Gujarat government when the results of the assembly elections are announced on December 18. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995. (ANI)