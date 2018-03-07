Modi Govt doing vendetta politics against Chidambaram: Congress

[India] March 06 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government is doing vendetta politics against former finance minister P. Chidambaram.

The party's reaction came after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said Chidambaram favoured seven private companies, including Fire Star Diamond of Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems of Mehul Choksi, under the 80:20 gold scheme on the day of election results in 2014.

Reacting on this, Anand Sharma said, "Government is doing vendetta against Ex-Finance Minister. Governance of the country will collapse if integrity of senior officers of administration services, revenue services and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) isn't kept."

He said that the hallmark of this government is to put false allegations and escape accountability. "The hallmark of this government is to put false allegations and escape accountability. It's under this government's regime that Independent India's biggest bank fraud has taken place. They should talk about the real issues instead of diverting people's attention," Sharma said. Sharma said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad did not back his allegations by facts. He said that instead of leveling false allegations, the government should tell how Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi left India. "Why there is no answer why Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi were allowed to leave India," Sharma asked. Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are accused in multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam. (ANI)