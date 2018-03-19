Modi govt faces no-trust motion: Both houses of Parliament adjourned till Tuesday

New Delhi: After a week of chaos, the Parliament was reassembling on Monday with a packed agenda only to witness the Rajya Sabha adjourned till Tuesday after protests by TDP and AIADMK members. The no-confidence motion against the government, pitched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party -- once the BJP's biggest ally in south - was not taken up in the Lok Sabha as well which, following a first adjournment till noon, was also adjourned till Tuesday amid protests by lawmakers.

The Lok Sabha was set for high drama on Monday too as two leading parties from Andhra Pradesh -- YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) -- will pitch for taking up their notices of no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu said that the state is being cheated by the Central government. "We are being cheated by the government. The BJP is making false allegations against me," he told media.

"We thought as an NDA member,BJP will do justice to the state, but nothing happened. We waited for four years, but of no use. Even in the last budget justice was not done," he added.

When their notices were not taken up last week, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar had argued that they could not be due to the House being not in order, with members of several parties raising slogans in the Well.

Though the first two weeks of the last phase of the Budget Session have been a virtual washout, the government has managed to get some key bills and the budget passed amid a din through a voice vote without a debate.

The Congress, Left Front, Samajwadi Party, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the AIMIM led by Asaduddin Owaisi, have said they will support the TDP motion. But it will not hamper the government as the NDA strength is still 315 in the 543-member house, way above the half-way mark of 272.

Three opposition parties - Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, Telangana's TRS and Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal -- are neutral to the issue.

Prem Singh Chandumajra, Shiromani Akali Dal - 'We are in favour of special category status to Andhra Pradesh. We are not in favor of no-confidence against the Modi government, we will support the government'

Union Minister Rajnath Singh - 'We want a discussion on the issue of no-confidence motion and we appeal to everyone that there should be discussion'

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference - 'I am in the opposition. Whatever the opposition does, I will do the same'

MK Stalin, DMK - 'Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to put pressure on Central government has gone for no confidence motion for the welfare of their state. I ask Tamil Nadu Government to support TDP's no confidence motion'

Prasanna Kumar Patasani,BJD MP - 'We have not decided our stand yet, we will do whatever our leader Naveen babu(Patnaik) asks us to'