Modi govt has crossed its limits: Manmohan Singh

[India], Sept 10 (ANI): Urging all opposition parties to reunite ahead of the 2019 general elections, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said that the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government has crossed its limits and "fully failed" in fulfilling the commitments made to the people of India.

"Modi government has done a number of things that were not in the interest of the nation. They have crossed their limits. The time to change this government will come soon. From farmers to small businessmen, all are worried today. Even the young generation is worried as they can't see any job opportunities," Singh said at the Ramlila Maidan, where the Congress, along with other political parties, is organising a 'Bharat Bandh' against the continuous hike in fuel prices.

Singh added, "This government has fully failed in fulfilling the commitments that it made to the people of this country. The need of the hour is that all political parties, neglecting their old days, unite and move forward together and listen to the voice of the people of India. This will happen only when we keep our small issues aside. We should be ready to save the country's unity." Fuel prices continued to surge on Monday with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 80.73 and Rs 72.83 per litre in the national capital. In Odisha, Congress workers blocked a train at Sambalpur while protesting along with other opposition parties in the morning. Meanwhile, bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) are not operational today due to the 'Bharat Bandh'. In Telangana, Congress workers are holding protests in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district's Bhongir and Musheerabad bus depot in Hyderabad against the fuel price hike. Similar protests were witnessed in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states. (ANI)