Modi govt increased 12,000 medical seats: Nadda

[India] Feb 9 (ANI): Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday said that the Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has increased 12,000 medical seats.

Talking to reporters here, Nadda said not only the medical seats but also undergraduate and postgraduate seats have been increased in the last four years.

"When this government came to power in 2014, there was 52,000 undergraduate (UG) and 30,000 postgraduate (PG) medical seats. Today, we have not only increased 12,000 medical seats but also the total number of UG seats have risen to 85,525 and PG seats to 46,000," Nadda said.

It is to be noted that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Modi, on Wednesday, gave its approval for setting up 24 new medical colleges in underserved areas. The Cabinet has also given approval for setting up 112 Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) Schools and 136 General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) Schools by 2019-20 in underserved districts. (ANI)