Modi govt lacks decision making skills: Chidambaram

[India], June 1 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central Government lacks decision making skills.

"There is complete paralysis of decision making. My only fear is that this tendency does not flow into next government irrespective of who forms it. We have to bring back government's courage to take decisions. Today we are at the weakest point where decisions are not taken," Chidambaram said during a panel discussion following the release of the book "Spectrum Politics" authored by his party colleague Salman Khurshid.

Chidambaram further said that it was not correct to say that every new government starts a witch hunt against its predecessor.

Citing examples of former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh-led governments, the Congress leader said, "I can't recall Mr Vajpayee's government starting a vendetta against the previous government of Mr Narasimha Rao. Nor can I recall UPA-I starting a vendetta against Mr Vajpayee's government."

"Spectrum Politics", a book by Khurshid will showcase that what all happened during the entire 2G spectrum allocation and the outcome. (ANI)