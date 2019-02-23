Modi govt never hesitated to give befitting reply to terrorists: Amit Shah

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): The Modi government has never hesitated to provide a befitting reply to terrorists in the past five years, be it a bullet for a bullet or conducting surgical strikes, BJP party chief Amit Shah said on Saturday.

"The BJP government has zero tolerance for terrorism. Sacrifices of our CRPF soldiers in Kashmir’s Pulwama will not go in vain. In the past five years, the BJP government has given a befitting reply to terrorism. Be it a bullet for a bullet or conducting surgical strikes, Modi government didn't hesitate for a second," said Shah at BJP Kisan Morcha National Convention in Gorakhpur.

Lambasting the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, Shah said: "The Congress ruled for 55 years in the country and the one thing that they did was to suppress the farmers under the burden of loan. If the farmers in the country have been affected then that is due to non-performance of the Congress governments at the Centre."

"I challenge Rahul Baba and the company to come on the ground with the data to discuss the issue of farmers. I can ensure that no government has given such Minimum Support Price to the farmers offered by the BJP," he added.

Comparing loan waiver schemes and funds allocated for farmers by the BJP and Congress, Shah asserted: "When Congress government was at the Centre, they waived a loan of Rs 35, 000 crore to 30 million farmers. Now, Modi ji has come up with a plan under which 75,000 crore rupees will be given to 13 crore farmers every year."

"Modi government increased agricultural credit to 70 per cent and opened bank doors to farmers. Our government has also increased the eligibility and assistance amount given to farmers. Scientific research is of great importance in agriculture," said the BJP chief.

"Research was done from the time of Nehru, but they were limited to labs and never reached the farm. Modi started the concept of 'lab to land' by providing soil health cards to farmers," Shah said hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution towards the growth of farmers.

"For the first time since independence, the Kamdhenu Commission was constituted for cow promotion and protection. It was Narendra Modi Government who has allocated Rs 750 crore for the proper rehabilitation of holy cow," the BJP president said. (ANI)