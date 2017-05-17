Modi govt's focuses on infrastructure in Cabinet meet

[India] May 17 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the construction of double line with electrification between Phephana-Indara and Mau-Shahganj (excluding Indara-Mau) totaling 150 km approximately in Uttar Pradesh.

The respective length of the Phephana-Indara and Mau-Shahganj lines will be 50.53 km and 99.75 km.

The estimated cost of the project will be Rs.1028.95 crore with expected completion cost of Rs.1190.98 crore.

The project is likely to be completed in next five years. The doubling of these lines will remove the pressure over the congested North Central Railway route by providing an alternative route. More number of goods/passenger trains could be run after doubling. It will lead to economic prosperity and development of the areas. The areas served by this route are densely populated and there has been persistent unfulfilled demand of additional trains for the local and metropolitans cities. Shahganj-Mau-Phephna provides an important link between Amritsar-Moradabad-Lucknow-Mughalsarai-Patna section and Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Hajipur-Guwahati section. Thus doubling of this section will provide much needed relief toVaranasi-Mughalsarai and Makama-Barauni section which are highly congested. (ANI)