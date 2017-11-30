Modi has given up Hindu religion for Hindutva: Congress leader Kapil Sibal

New Delhi: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday questioned how many times Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone to temples, and said Modi has given up Hindu religion for the sake of Hindutva.





"How many times does the Prime Minister go to a temple? Does he go to temple every morning?" Sibal questioned.





"The people who go to temples are those who respect the sentiments of Hindu religion. He (Modi) has given up Hindu religion and adopted Hindutva," Sibal told reporters.



"In Gujarat, BJP is not talking about demonetisation or GST. Therefore, it is evident that the politics has deteriorated. It seems that the development related concerns have lost somewhere in the Gujarat Assembly elections," he added.

The comments came a day after a major controversy broke out over Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's visit to Somnath temple in Gujarat with the BJP questioning his faith.

"A true Hindu is one who considers every Indian as brother, sister or mother... does not say anything that hurts the sentiment of others... reacts immediately against violence... does not do politics on everything and goes amidst the farmers and understand their problems," Sibal added.

The controversy arose over Rahul Gandhi's media coordinator Manoj Tyagi signing the register meant for non-Hindus, which the Congress claimed was manipulated later by adding the names of Rahul Gandhi and Ahmed Patel.