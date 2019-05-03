Modi hits out at Cong, for not stopping India's share of river water flowing to Pak

[India], May 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress for not preventing India's share of water from flowing into Pakistan and asked whether it was right to provide water to a country which dreams of inflicting thousands of wounds on India?

"Congress couldn't stop India's share of river water from flowing into Pakistan. Was it right to provide water to Pakistan which dreams of inflicting thousands of wounds to India? Pakistan which has been giving wounds to us, can we give our water to them?" asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally here.

"While Congress gave India's share of water to Pakistan, Rajasthan and Bikaner are craving for a drop," he added. Referring to the BJP-led government at the Centre as a 'strong government', Prime Minister Modi said: "It is important to have a strong government as it can give right direction to the country and speed up its development. When India has a strong government, it is easy to convey one's views to the world and even the world pays heed to it. A strong government also ensured that India's share of water remains in India and does not flow into another country." The Prime Minister further said that India is capable of striking its enemies in the air, space and water. "Pakistan's condition has been deteriorated after surgical strikes, air strikes and the recent attack on 'Masood Azhar'. Today, India is capable of fighting its enemies not only on earth but also in the space. I want to proudly say that the modern AK-203 rifle and AK-47 will now be manufactured in India," he said. Lambasting the Congress, Prime Minister said: "Congress derives great pleasure in insulting workers. Tea sellers, watchmen and barbers do not need a 'naamdar'. They do not rely on the naamdar's money because they earn their livelihood through their hard work." Elections for remaining 12 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held on May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)