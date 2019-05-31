Modi holds separate meetings with Bhutan PM, B'desh Prez

[India], May 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held separate bilateral meetings with Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid at the Hyderabad House here.

Earlier in the day, Modi held back-to-back meetings with top leaders from Nepal, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

During talks with the Bhutanese Prime Minister, the two leaders "discussed bilateral commitments and agreed to further solidify the traditionally strong ties with a special focus on development partnership and hydropower", according to Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

After being sworn-in on Thursday as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term, he had a bilateral meeting with Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, marking his first foreign engagement. Leaders and representatives of all BIMSTEC member-states attended Modi's oath-taking ceremony, along with the Kyrgyz President and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth.(ANI)