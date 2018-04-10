Modi in Bihar to attend Champaran Satyagraha celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Image: PIB

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Tueesday to attend the concluding ceremony of the Champaran Satyagraha's of centenary celebrations in Motihari.

Modi was recieved by Bihar Governor Saatyapal Malik, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and several senior BJP leaders.

Accordding to police officials, Modi reached Patna in an Indian Air Force aircraft and will go to Motihari by a helicopter.

The Prime Minister is slated to address 20,000 'Swachhagrahis' (cleanliness ambassadors). He will also lay the foundation stone for four sewerage projects. The theme of the centenary celebrations is "Satyagrah se Swachhagrah". Mahatma Gandhi launched the Champaran Satyagrah on April 10, 1917, against the British to fight for rights of farmers who were forced to undertake indigo cultivation. Swachhagrahis are the 'foot soldiers' and motivators to implement the Community Approaches to Sanitation at the village level.