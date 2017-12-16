Modi in Meghalaya: PM attacks Sangma government, says BJP will bring development

Guwahati: Launching a tirade against the congress which is ruling Meghalaya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the state has lacked good governance in last 15 years.

Modi kick started BJP's poll campaign in Meghalaya. The state is going to polls early next year.

Speaking at a public rally in the Polo ground Modi said, "Despite being a doctor, chief minister Mukul Sangma has done nothing for heath sector of the state. There is no doctors in the hospitals. There is no drinking water in the state. Shillong, a prime tourist destination, has now become known for traffic jams."

"In Meghalaya there is only scam, schools do not have teachers, there are anomalies in appointment of teacher. There is hardly any job opportunity for youths and youths are disillusioned here. There are anomalies in public distribution system," the PM said.

Stating that The Congress government is favourably disposed towards the mining mafia, Modi said Meghalaya was underdeveloped despite having huge reserves of natural resources. "Ever since we took reign over in 2014 we have pushed fast-track completion of projects and ensured that work is not stuck."

Modi said Northeast India was getting priority and in the last three years it has seen more than 150 central govt visits, much higher compared to the last 70 years.

I am very happy to have inaugurated 261 kilometer long 2-Laning of Shillong-Nongstoin Section of NH 106 and Nongstoin- Rongjeng Section of NH 127-B.This road will serve as an east-west corridor : PM @narendramodi #PMInNorthEast — BJP (@BJP4India) December 16, 2017

The wave for change, which began with the Assam elections, is now reaching Meghalaya. This state can do wonders. 15 years of Congress rule has ruined Meghalaya: PM @narendramodi — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) December 16, 2017

Recalling his visit to the North eastern council meeting last year in Shillong, Modi said, "Seaplanes can be used for Northeast India. I have taken a trip in the same in Gujarat and it is suited for the Northeast."

He said Rs 180 crore will be pumped in for for expansion of runaways of the airport in Meghalaya. "Meghalaya is benefiting from Udan Scheme and soon there will be connectivity between the state and Sichar, Imphal, Dimapur and Agartala. The Union government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for development of tourist destinations in the state."

Modi said in 2022 India will celebrate 75 years of Independence and Meghalaya will celebrate 50 years of statehood. In the same year the state will hold the national games. These trinity of events, he said, will open up new vistas of development for the state.

"With BJP winning in Assam, a wind of change has swept Eastern India. Now with BJP at the helm Manipur has become peaceful. People here now can venture in the evening and move out with family. Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal works late into the night clearing files," he said.

BJP will bring development to Meghalaya, the prime minister said.