Modi in Palestine's Ramallah today, to discuss peace process

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first engagement after arriving in Ramallah on Saturday morning will be to lay a wreath at the Mausoleum of Late President Yasser Arafat.

Prime Minister Modi will be accompanied by his Palestinian counterpart Rami Hamdallah.

The Mausoleum of Yasser Arafat was unveiled on November 10, 2007 and is located adjacent to the compound of Presidential Headquarters (Al-Muqata'a).

After paying homage to Yasser Arafat at the mausoleum, the PM will take a short tour, accompanied by Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, of the Yasser Arafat Museum located adjacent to the mausoleum.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on his maiden trip to Palestine, will be received by President Mahmoud Abbas before the ceremonial welcome in the compound of the Presidential Headquarters, also known as Muqata'a. The presidential headquarters in Ramallah is the compound that encompasses the Office of the President, offices of Advisors to President, in addition to the headquarters of the Presidential Guard. The presidential headquarters in Ramallah is the compound that encompasses the Office of the President, offices of Advisors to President, in addition to the headquarters of the Presidential Guard. The PM on his first day of the three-nation tour will hold meetings and exchange agreements with ministers in Ramallah in the West Bank. The PM on his first day of the three-nation tour will hold meetings and exchange agreements with ministers in Ramallah in the West Bank. Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ramallah in Palestine was the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister there. Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ramallah in Palestine was the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister there. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Palestine comes a month after India hosted Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Palestine comes a month after India hosted Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The PM will leave for the UAE tomorrow and then on the final leg, to Muscat on February 11, before returning to Delhi the following day. The PM will leave for the UAE tomorrow and then on the final leg, to Muscat on February 11, before returning to Delhi the following day.