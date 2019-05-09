Modi is '180 degree' Prime Minister: Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a '180 degree Prime Minister', SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that his words and actions are totally different.

"The Prime Minister is such a good Prime Minister that along with Prachar Mantri (advertisement minister), he is also 180 degree PM. He forgets whatever he says. He does just the opposite of his promises. He promised to give crores of jobs but demonetisation wreaked havoc," Yadav told reporters on Wednesday.

"He promised that demonetisation will wipe out Naxals and terrorism but these activities have increased. He can say anything," he said.

When asked to comment on dynasty politics, the SP chief said: "BJP people are dynasts. They have taken two oaths-- one of the constitution and one of the RSS. They forget when to work under the constitution and when to work under RSS oath." Yadav who is contesting against BJP's Nirahua, a Bhojpuri star, in Azamgarh, reiterated his claim that Mahagathbandhan is going to form the new government and the new Prime Minister will be from Uttar Pradesh. BSP has stitched a formidable alliance with the SP and RLD. BSP and SP are contesting in 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh. Azamgarh, one of 14 parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the sixth phase in Uttar Pradesh will vote on May 12.