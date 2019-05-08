Modi is a stuntman and not statesman: Congress

New Delhi: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of changing goal-posts and misusing the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces this Lok Sabha election, the Congress on Tuesday said he will go down in history as a "mere stuntman" and not as a statesman.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the prime minister is not answering questions on joblessness, on black money, on economy, and on distress in the MSME sector.

Instead, he is talking about "irrelevant issues" as he did not deliver on the mandate given to him in 2014, Singhvi said.

He also accused the prime minister of lowering the dignity of the office he holds by allegedly using abusive language against political rivals and of insulting the memory of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated in a suicide bombing. The Congress leader alleged that Modi is changing goal-posts only to avoid real issues. "It is really interesting to watch how PM Modi is shifting issues and running from one to another. That is not surprising, when all that one has done is advertising, propaganda and serving the cronies. How else would one hide his failure other than attacking those who aren't around to defend themselves," Singhvi said. "It is bizarre to even hear that the PM wants to contest the next two phases on late Rajiv Gandhi and not on issues of his own making namely joblessness, black money, destruction of economy, killing of MSMEs and unprecedented rural distress," he said. Targeting Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Modi had said, "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'bhrastachari number 1'." He has also challenged the opposition party to contest the last two phases of this general election in the name of Rajiv Gandhi. Singhvi said Modi fought the last Lok Sabha election on the promise of creating two crore jobs per annum, depositing Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, building 100 smart cities, and making available cheaper petrol and diesel.