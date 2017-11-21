'Modi is Brahma, the creator': Congress barb against PM ahead of Winter Session

New Delhi: Hitting out at the government for not calling the Winter Session of Parliament as scheduled, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday caustically referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Brahma the Creator".

"Modi is Brahma. He is the creator... only he knows when parliament will be convened," Kharge, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, told reporters here.

He also accused the Prime Minister of "destroying" the temple of democracy on account of the Gujarat election next month.

"His first step (after becoming prime minister) was to touch the floor of parliament, now he shows no respect," Kharge remarked. "They do not want discussion in Parliament so they are giving different excuses for delaying the winter session. "If they convene Parliament session and hold discussion, then they will be exposed. "So they are trying to convene the session after the Gujarat assembly polls," Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader in Parliament told reporters here at a joint press conference attended by party's floor leaders in Parliament. He said whatever was happening under the Narendra Modi government was an "attack on democracy". Earlier, speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad slammed the government for allegedly shying away from facing Parliament. He said the government is deliberately delaying the session to "hide its corruption and failures on the employment and economic fronts". The Congress leaders hit out at the government a day after their President Sonia Gandhi accused Modi of delaying the winter session on "flimsy grounds". Gandhi on Monday said the government in its "arrogance" has "cast a dark shadow on the country's parliamentary democracy". Asserting that the government wanted to avoid questions and answers ahead of the Gujarat polls, she warned the NDA regime that it cannot escape constitutional accountability by "locking the temple of democracy".