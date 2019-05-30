Modi ji is ready with plan for the country: Hema Malini

[India], May 30 (ANI): BJP MP Hema Malini, who has been beaming with joy after winning the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for the second consecutive time, on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready with a "plan" for the country.

"There are high hopes which will definitely be fulfilled. Modi ji's vision is for the country, the entire plan is ready in his mind which he will not share just like that. But he will fulfil it for sure," said the actress-turned-politician who will be attending Modi's oath-taking ceremony in the national capital on Thursday evening.

When asked if she received any calls for a ministerial post in Modi's Cabinet, she said "I haven't received any call as of now. Will accept if anything comes." Modi's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function. Hema Malini, who had contested against Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and local industrialist Mahesh Pathak of Congress, from the Mathura seat, won by a margin of 2, 93,471 votes. In 2014, she had won by over 3 lakh votes in the constituency. The NDA registered a massive victory, winning 352 seats to retain power. The BJP alone won 303 seats - its highest tally ever. (ANI)