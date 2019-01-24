Modi lies, I don't: Rahul

Rae Bareli: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Narendra Modi and said that the Prime Minister lies through his teeth even after reciting God's name; Gandhi, on the other hand, fulfils his promises.

Addressing a large public meeting here, the Congress chief said he has kept his promise of loan waiver to farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan after his party came to power in December 2018. However, Modi never thought about the crisis that farmers faced and has been too busy pampering his "15-20 industrialist friends".

"Narendra Modi wrote off Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans to his 15-20 friends, but never gave a single rupee loan waiver to farmers who toil day and night," Gandhi said. He said if his party formed the next government in Uttar Pradesh, then it would replicate the food processing units that have started coming up in Madhya Pradesh, where Congress took charge only a month back. Once the Congress comes to power at the Centre, it would "bring back to Rae Bareli all the development projects that have been snatched away from the parliamentary constituency of his mother by Narendra Modi", he added. Rae Bareli is the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi. But in the next election Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was appointed General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pardesh on Wednesday, might contest from the seat. He also appointed Jyotiraditya Scindia as the western Uttar Pradesh in-charge. Gandhi also raked up demonetisation, Rafale deal and Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues, and said that the Modi government has destroyed the small businesses with its policies.