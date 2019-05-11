Modi like bride who only jangles bangles but doesn't work: Navjot Sidhu

[India], May 11 (ANI): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's targeted Narendra Modi with a sexist jibe on Saturday by comparing the Prime Minister to a bride who only makes noise with bangles but doesn't make enough chapattis. The Punjab minister also called Modi "liar-in-chief, divider-in-chief and business manager of Ambani and Adani", with reference to TIME magazine's latest cover.

"Modi Ji uss dulhan ki tarah hain jo roti kum baelti hai aur chudiyaan zada khankati hai taaki mohalle walon ko yeh pata chale ki woh kaam kar rahi hai. Bas yahi hua hai Modi sarkaar mein (Modi ji is like the bride who makes less chapattis but makes noise with her bangles so that neighbours know she is working. This is what happened during Modi government)," Sidhu said while addressing media in Indore.

The Congress leader said elections are being fought for the welfare of people and not against the BJP as the party is "looting the country".

"I raise issues against the Prime Minister so that the future generation do not point fingers at us claiming that we did not do anything when the BJP was looting the country. I have given statements against the Prime Minister in six press conferences. I have also raised many issues, but he did not even address a single issue. Moreover, if one looks closely, he does not talk about women security, educations, Hunger Index, farmers in his rallies," the former cricketers said.

With reference to TIME magazine's latest cover, Sidhu accused Modi of being a liar, " I call him (Narendra Modi) Liar-in-Chief, Divider-in-Chief and Business Manager of Ambani and Adani," he said.

The motormouth cricketer-turned-politician is not new to controversies, on Friday he referred to BJP leadership as "kaale angrez" (dark-skinned British).

"Congress is the party that gave freedom to the country, it is the party of Maulana Azad and Mahatma Gandhi. They got freedom from the British, now will give the people of Indore the freedom from 'kaale kngrez'. We free the country from these 'chors and chowkidars'," Sidhu had said.

Sidhu was barred from campaigning by the Election Commission for 72 hours last month for allegedly asking Muslims in Bihar against splitting their votes. He was served another notice by the poll body on Friday for his remarks against the Prime Minister. (ANI)