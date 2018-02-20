Modi making politically motivated statements, unfit to continue as PM: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday continued his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he was "unfit to continue" as the prime minister.





Speaking to media, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Modi is overlooking many key issues concerning the state and the country.





"Narendra Modi is not speaking like a prime minister. There are so many issues concerning the state and the country but he has not opened his mouth. He is making politically motivated and irresponsible statements. He is unfit to continue as prime minister," he said.



His remark comes a day after Prime Minister Modi lashed out at the Karnataka government over corruption while saying new scams and charges of graft were surfacing "every day" under its watch.

Prime Minister Modi and Siddaramaiah have been engaging in the war of words and verbally attacking each other during a public rally in the view of upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Earlier while addressing a public rally, Prime Minister Modi had accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of setting new records in corruption and said the countdown for its exit had begun.

The legislative assembly election in Karnataka will be held in April-May this year to elect members from the 224 constituencies in the state.